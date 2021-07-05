National Bank Financial Comments on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.32.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCA. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.38.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$121.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$117.17. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$89.90 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. Insiders sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936 over the last ninety days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

