Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,004,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NBIO traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 232,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,829. Nascent Biotech has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
