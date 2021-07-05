Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Hits $620.28 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00013682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $620.28 million and $25.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.36 or 0.06564019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.93 or 0.01495783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00409744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00160256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00639768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00422492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00332618 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

