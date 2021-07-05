Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $938.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.89. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

