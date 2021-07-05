Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.81 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

