Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $109.34 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 131.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,544 shares of company stock worth $4,004,108. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

