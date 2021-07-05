Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

