Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

