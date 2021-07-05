Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $574.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

