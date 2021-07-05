Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Short Interest Update

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $13,661,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $12,047,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $9,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $8,891,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $6,186,000.

MUDSU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

