Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

