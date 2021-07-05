Morgan Stanley Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $68.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -18.89. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.32.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Accolade by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Accolade by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.