Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $278.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

