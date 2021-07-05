Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00404703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.