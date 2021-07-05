Monetha Market Cap Reaches $8.27 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $197,836.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

