Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.17.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

