Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOGO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 877,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,700. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $478.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. On average, analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

