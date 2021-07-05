Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castellan Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 42,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Accenture by 49.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 235,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,131 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 582,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $305.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

