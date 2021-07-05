Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. 3,179,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,697. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

