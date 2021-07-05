Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.70. 4,186,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.25. The company has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

