Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.43. 5,591,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,989. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

