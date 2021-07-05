Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,474 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. 31,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,097. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

