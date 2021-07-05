Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Planning raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 132.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,385 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.