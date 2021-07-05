Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 231,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,344,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.79. 886,381 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.