Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Hits Market Cap of $30.04 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for $689.48 or 0.02049220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and $116.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00135157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00167950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.02 or 1.00252454 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 43,565 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.