Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $53,000 in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 11,585.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 181,658 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Puxin stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

