MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 122,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,675. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.