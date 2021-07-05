Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.33 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen bought 20,547 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

