Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 619,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 272,498 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 319,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.