MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,551.96 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,437.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

