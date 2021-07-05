MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $39.38 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,351.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.