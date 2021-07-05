Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,153 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mechel PAO worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Mechel PAO stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.