Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Update

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNHFF remained flat at $$214.39 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.03. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $204.50 and a 1-year high of $215.48.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mayr-Melnhof Karton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

