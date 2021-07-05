Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $704.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.