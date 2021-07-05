Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 516 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $114,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,678. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

