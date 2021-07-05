Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $50.27 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $10.12 on Monday, hitting $731.92. The company had a trading volume of 509,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.48 and a twelve month high of $733.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

