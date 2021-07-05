Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $161.75 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153,304 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.95% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $161,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 64.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 249,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCU traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,710. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

