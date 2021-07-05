Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 959.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $161.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.