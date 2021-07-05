Marlin Technology Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 12th (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Marlin Technology’s (OTCMKTS:FINMU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Marlin Technology had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Marlin Technology’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FINMU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Marlin Technology has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

