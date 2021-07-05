Mark Stevens Sells 148 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mark Stevens reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

D stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

