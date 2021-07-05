Mark Stevens Purchases 81 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mark Stevens grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Aptiv stock opened at $159.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

