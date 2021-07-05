Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $20.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 426,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.