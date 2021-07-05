Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 9,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,335. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.