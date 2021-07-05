Makena Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 419,850 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 63,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 371,499 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 229,549 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,529 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 507,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $277.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

