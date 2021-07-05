Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $94.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 456,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,240. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

