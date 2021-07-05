Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,110,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.