LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $31,430.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.00856913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.14 or 0.08014235 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 212,144,551 coins and its circulating supply is 94,891,543 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

