LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,513. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.