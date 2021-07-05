L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $76.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

L’Oréal stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

