L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $94.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

